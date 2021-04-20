Addison Capital Co Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

