Ade LLC Sells 4,096 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

AT&T stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

