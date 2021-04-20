Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

