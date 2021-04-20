Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

