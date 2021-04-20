Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 371.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

