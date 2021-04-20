Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.11 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $36,851.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,831,175 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

