Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

