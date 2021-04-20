AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Down 18.3% in March

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 538,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 1,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $764.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

