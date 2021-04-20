AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 155 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.