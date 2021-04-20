AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $163,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

