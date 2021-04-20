AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $193,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,701,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% in the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

