AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $223,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

LRGF opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

