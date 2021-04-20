AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $237,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000.

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

