AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $258,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

