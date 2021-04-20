AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 250 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,721,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,193,000 after buying an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

