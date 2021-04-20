Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEG. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Aegon has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Aegon by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 80,758 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

