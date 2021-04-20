Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aegon stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 169,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

