Aeternity 24-Hour Volume Tops $43.43 Million (AE)

Aeternity has a total market cap of $109.79 million and approximately $43.43 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 89.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 151.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity's total supply is 381,004,938 coins and its circulating supply is 335,183,994 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity's official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity's official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

