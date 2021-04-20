Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,130 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

