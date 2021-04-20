Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,173 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Unity Software makes up 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

