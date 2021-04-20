Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWO stock opened at $299.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.74. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

