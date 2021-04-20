Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,043 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,641. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $319.07 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.05 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.15 and a 200-day moving average of $338.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho raised their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

