Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.71 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

