Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of AGGZF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.33. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

