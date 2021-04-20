Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ARGKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

