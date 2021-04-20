Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agora by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Agora by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ API traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

