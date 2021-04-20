Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

