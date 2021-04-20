Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Tops $28.11 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.62 or 0.03916029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $945.07 or 0.01690217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00459455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00631508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.29 or 0.00533483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.53 or 0.00412296 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00244797 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

