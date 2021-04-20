Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.05.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

