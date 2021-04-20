Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

AIR opened at €102.70 ($120.82) on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.05.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

