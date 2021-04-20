Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,657. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

