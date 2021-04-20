Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Alarm.com stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.