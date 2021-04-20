Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $200.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

