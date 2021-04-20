Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 5.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.15. 12,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,806,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 30.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $486,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.