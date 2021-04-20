Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

