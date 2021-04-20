Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,333 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Allegion by 16,953.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Allegion stock opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

