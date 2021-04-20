Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $96.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

