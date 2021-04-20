Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

