Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.40.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT opened at $243.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.