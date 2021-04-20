Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Allianz stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

