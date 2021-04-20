Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after buying an additional 382,508 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

