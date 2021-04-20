Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,625.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,861.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

