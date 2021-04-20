Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,157.52.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,289.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,861.63. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,205.00 and a 52 week high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

