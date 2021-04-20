AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.44. 54,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$13.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

