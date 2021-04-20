Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Head-To-Head Review

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altair Engineering and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52% Cloudera -20.16% -6.53% -4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering and Cloudera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cloudera 1 4 2 0 2.14

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $58.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Cloudera has a consensus target price of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Cloudera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and Cloudera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $458.92 million 10.29 -$7.54 million $0.22 287.68 Cloudera $794.19 million 4.48 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -13.43

Altair Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera. Cloudera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Cloudera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Cloudera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets. Its solutions also include Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, lineage, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; and Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service. In addition, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

