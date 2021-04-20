Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Altimmune by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 5,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

ALT stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

