Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,151.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,190.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.