Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $56.62 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.