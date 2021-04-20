American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.55. 269,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,741,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

