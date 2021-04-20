American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $42.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

